CALGARY -- A Calgary bid for the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games appears virtually dead.

City council will vote Wednesday on motions to kill the bid and cancel a Nov. 13 plebiscite on whether it should proceed.

The motions were passed Tuesday in a meeting of Calgary's Olympic assessment committee.

"We do not have acceptable agreements in place with the other orders of government," said Coun. Evan Woolley, who chaired the assessment committee.

"The clock has run out. I think it's time we move on."

The bid corporation Calgary 2026 estimated the cost of hosting the games at $5.2 billion. Calgary 2026 asked for a combined $3 billion contribution from the federal and provincial governments and the city.

The Canadian government committed $1.5 billion and the province $700 million in 2018 dollars. The city has yet to state what its share would be.