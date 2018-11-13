

The Canadian Press





CALGARY - The results are in, and a majority of Calgarians are saying "no thanks" to a potential bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The city conducted a non-binding plebiscite today to gauge public opinion on whether or not there is sufficient interest to submit a bid.

Out of 767,734 eligible voters in Calgary, 56 per cent (171,750) said they don't want the city to throw in its hat for the games.

The plebiscite's result is non-binding on city council, which has the final say on whether Calgary will proceed with a bid.

The results won't be declared official until Friday. Council is expected to address the results Monday.