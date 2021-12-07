Bulls' DeRozan enters NBA's health and safety protocols

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan, left, and Miami Heat centre Bam Adebayo reach for a rebound, on Nov. 27, 2021. (Nam Y. Huh / AP) Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan, left, and Miami Heat centre Bam Adebayo reach for a rebound, on Nov. 27, 2021. (Nam Y. Huh / AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS