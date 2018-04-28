Buffalo Sabres get first overall pick in NHL draft lottery
Buffalo Sabres' Jason Pominville (29) is congratulated by Johan Larsson (22) and Kyle Okposo (21) after scoring a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Saturday, April 7, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. The Panthers won 4-3. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, April 28, 2018 8:21PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, April 28, 2018 11:12PM EDT
TORONTO - The Buffalo Sabres will have the first overall pick in the NHL draft.
The Carolina Hurricanes will pick second and the Montreal Canadiens will go third in this summer's draft.
The Ottawa Senators fell from second to fourth in the draft order, the Vancouver Canucks will go seventh and the Edmonton Oilers are No. 10.
