Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns prepare for possible Snow Bowl

Snow falls on a Buffalo Bills logo before an NFL divisional round football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bills Stadium Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Jeffrey T. Barnes / AP) Snow falls on a Buffalo Bills logo before an NFL divisional round football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bills Stadium Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Jeffrey T. Barnes / AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS