

The Associated Press





BOSTON - The Boston Bruins and the Boston Bruins Foundation have announced two fundraising initiatives to help support those affected by the Humboldt Broncos tragedy.

The Boston Bruins Foundation will host a 50/50 raffle on Thursday night in Game 1 of the team's first-round Stanley Cup playoff series with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

All proceeds raised from that jackpot will be donated to support the Humboldt Broncos community. The winner is guaranteed to win at least US$25,000.

Meantime, an online raffle for a private box at Game 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs is underway.

The team and the foundation have pledged to donate a minimum of $50,000 to the Humboldt community through these efforts.

The Humboldt Broncos' bus was heading to a Sakatchewan Junior Hockey League playoff game in Nipawin, Sask. Friday night when it collided with a semi-truck. Fifteen people in the bus were killed, with 14 injured.