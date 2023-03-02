Bruins lock up Pastrnak with 8-year, US$90M deal

Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak, left, fires a shot past Colorado Avalanche defenceman Samuel Girard in an NHL game, Dec. 7, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak, left, fires a shot past Colorado Avalanche defenceman Samuel Girard in an NHL game, Dec. 7, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

MORE SPORTS NEWS