Bruins centre Patrice Bergeron returns to lineup for Game 5 against Leafs
Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron (37) sets up to score on Toronto Maple Leafs' James Reimer (34) during a shootout in an NHL hockey game in Boston on April 4, 2015. The Bruins won 2-1. (Michael Dwyer / AP Photo)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, April 21, 2018 1:25PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, April 21, 2018 8:19PM EDT
Boston centre Patrice Bergeron returned to the Bruins' lineup for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.
Bergeron was a surprise late scratch with an upper-body injury ahead of Boston's 3-1 victory in Game 4 on Thursday in Toronto.
The Bruins lead the series 3-1 and can advance with a victory Saturday. If Toronto wins, Game 6 is slated for Monday at Air Canada Centre.
Bergeron was hopeful following Saturday's morning skate that he would play in Game 5.
"I'm optimistic," Bergeron told reporters at the Bruins' practice facility.
"It's about now ... selling it to the other side," he added, referring to the team's medical staff.