

The Associated Press





Boston centre Patrice Bergeron returned to the Bruins' lineup for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

Bergeron was a surprise late scratch with an upper-body injury ahead of Boston's 3-1 victory in Game 4 on Thursday in Toronto.

The Bruins lead the series 3-1 and can advance with a victory Saturday. If Toronto wins, Game 6 is slated for Monday at Air Canada Centre.

Bergeron was hopeful following Saturday's morning skate that he would play in Game 5.

"I'm optimistic," Bergeron told reporters at the Bruins' practice facility.

"It's about now ... selling it to the other side," he added, referring to the team's medical staff.