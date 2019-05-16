Bruins advance to Stanley Cup final with 4-0 sweep of Hurricanes
Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron (37) David Pastrnak, second from left, Brad Marchand (63), Jake DeBrusk (74) and Torey Krug (47) celebrate Pastrnak's goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, May 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 16, 2019 10:55PM EDT
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Boston Bruins have advanced to the Stanley Cup final.
Tuukka Rask had a 23-save performance as Boston shut out the Carolina Hurricanes 4-0 in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference final.
