Brooklyn Nets retiring Vince Carter's No. 15 jersey

Vince Carter spent a lot of time soaring above the court when he starred for the New Jersey Nets.

His No. 15 jersey will now hang there permanently, the Brooklyn Nets announced on Wednesday.

The high-flying guard, a member of the Hall of Fame's Class of 2024, averaged 23.6 points in four-plus seasons with the Nets from 2004-09.

He is the seventh Nets player to have his number retired, joining Julius Erving, Jason Kidd, Buck Williams, Drazen Petrovic, John Williamson and Bill Melchionni.

Carter, now 47, still holds the franchise's NBA-era single-season scoring record with 2,070 points in 2006-07.

An eight-time All-Star and the 1998-99 Rookie of the Year, Carter is the only player in NBA history to compete in four decades. The 1998 first-round pick retired after the 2019-20 season with 25,728 points in 1,541 games with eight NBA teams.

