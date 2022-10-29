Brooklyn Nets owner condemns star Kyrie Irving for tweet about documentary deemed antisemitic

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) drives against Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock (25) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) drives against Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock (25) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

MORE SPORTS NEWS