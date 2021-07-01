Advertisement
British Open winner earning $2M-plus for first time
In this file photo dated Sunday, July 21, 2019, Ireland's Shane Lowry holds the Claret Jug trophy after winning the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland. British Open organizers say they have “cautious optimism” despite the coronavirus, that golf’s oldest major will go ahead at Royal St. George’s course at Sandwich in southeast England in July 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison, FILE)
ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND -- The winner of the British Open this month will earn more than $2 million for the first time.
From a total prize fund of $11.5 million, whoever lifts the Claret Jug at Royal St George's in Sandwich, U.K. on July 18 will also earn $2,070,000, up from the $1,935,000 won by Shane Lowry in 2019.
Last year's Open was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The increased prize money "fully reflects the championship's stature in world sport," R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said on Thursday.
"As the only men's major championship played outside of America, the Open has a global role to play and we are determined to continue to attract the top players."