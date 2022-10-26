British minister tells gay World Cup fans to 'be respectful'

People take photographs in front of a sign representing FIFA World Cup 2022, in Qatar, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) People take photographs in front of a sign representing FIFA World Cup 2022, in Qatar, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

MORE SPORTS NEWS