British climber scales Everest for 17th time, the most by a non-Sherpa guide

British mountaineer Kenton Cool who successfully completed his 17th summit of Mount Everest arrives at the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, May 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha) British mountaineer Kenton Cool who successfully completed his 17th summit of Mount Everest arrives at the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, May 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

MORE SPORTS NEWS