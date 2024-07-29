Sports

    • Britain's Peaty tests positive for COVID after silver medal

    Princess Anne, left, congratulates Adam Peaty, of Britain, after winning the silver medal in the men's 100-meter breaststroke final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (Matthias Schrader / AP Photo) Princess Anne, left, congratulates Adam Peaty, of Britain, after winning the silver medal in the men's 100-meter breaststroke final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (Matthias Schrader / AP Photo)
    Share
    PARIS -

    British swimmer Adam Peaty has tested positive for COVID, Team GB said on Monday, a day after he narrowly missed out on the 100 meters breaststroke gold at the Olympic Games in Paris.

    Peaty shared the silver with American Nic Fink after both finished 0.02 seconds behind Italy's Nicolo Martinenghi.

    The Briton had said he woke up unwell on the day of the race, although he declined to use that as an excuse. Peaty also struggled to speak after the race with a hoarse throat.

    "In the hours after the final, his symptoms became worse and he was tested for COVID early on Monday morning. He tested positive at that point," Team GB said in a statement.

    "He is hopeful to be back in competition for the relay events later in the swimming program.

    "As in any case of illness, the situation is being managed appropriately, with all usual precautions being taken to keep the wider delegation healthy."

    The relay events will take place later this week.

    Peaty said he had woken up to a 'curveball' on Sunday and had been trying to nurse himself back to full health.

    "It's not an excuse at all, because I don't ever want that to be an excuse. But it's a curveball that I've had to respond to," Peaty said.

    "And again, you can train eight years for something and not feel 100 per cent on the day. And 100 percent costs you 0.02 (seconds), and that's just the way it is."

    (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Paris; Editing by Alison Williams)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here are some things dentists say you should never do

    It's easy to overlook, neglect and even abuse our teeth, and while a broken bone can heal over time, a damaged tooth can't. CTVNews.ca spoke with a dentist and a professor of dentistry to find out which bad dental habits to avoid for a healthy smile. Here is their best advice.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Montreal hair salon caters to women with face or head coverings

    Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News