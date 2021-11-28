Britain, Kazakhstan, Croatia advance at Davis Cup Finals

Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin celebrates a point against Canada's Brayden Schnur during their Davis Cup tennis match at Madrid Arena in Madrid, Spain on Nov. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin celebrates a point against Canada's Brayden Schnur during their Davis Cup tennis match at Madrid Arena in Madrid, Spain on Nov. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

MORE SPORTS NEWS