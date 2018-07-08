

Dhiren Mahiban, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Brett Gardner delivered an RBI single in the 10th inning to lead the New York Yankees to a 2-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre on Sunday afternoon.

The victory sees the Yankees (58-29) improve to 9-4 against the Blue Jays. New York is 5-4 in extra inning games this season.

The Blue Jays (41-48) wrapped up their final homestand prior to the all-star break with a 4-5 record.

Tyler Clippard (4-3) picked up the loss after allowing an earned run on one hit in an inning of work.

Yankees reliever Chad Green (5-1) struck out one in an inning of relief for the win.

Clippard hit Greg Bird with a pitch to lead off the 10th. Then with Tyler Wade pinch running for Bird, Austin Romine dropped down a perfectly executed bunt, moving Wade into scoring position. Gardner followed it up with a single to left driving home Wade from second for the go-ahead run.

With Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman (knee) injured in Saturday's win, David Robertson pitched a scoreless 10th to record his second save of the season.

New York got on the board in the first on Miguel Andujar's ground out to second, which scored Aaron Judge from third.

Blue Jays starter Ryan Borucki (0-1) went seven innings in his third career MLB start, allowing just the one earned run on seven hits while striking out five and walking two.

Toronto threatened in the fourth after Yankees starter Domingo German loaded the bases with two out issuing back-to-back walks to Russell Martin and Randal Grichuk. But German got Lourdes Gurriel Jr. swinging to end the inning.

Kendrys Morales finally got to German in the sixth, putting a 3-2 fastball over the wall in right field for his 10th home run of the season and the 200th of his career.

German (2-4), who was making his 11th start and 17th appearance of the season, allowed one earned on four hits while striking out five and walking two over six innings of work.

Notes: Blue Jays first base coach Tim Leiper was ejected prior to the start of the eighth inning after arguing with umpires during a pitching change. ΓÇªPrior to the game the Blue Jays placed RHP Rhiner Cruz (right groin strain) on the 10-day disabled list. In a corresponding move, LHP Tim Mayza was recalled triple-A Buffalo.