Brazil seeks respect towards its culture if players dance after World Cup goals

Brazil's forward Vinicius Junior, second left, midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, middle, and forward Pedro, right, take part in a training session at Al Arabi SC stadium in Doha on Nov. 23, 2022, on the eve of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football match between Brazil and Serbia. (Photo by Nelson Almeida/AFP via Getty Images) Brazil's forward Vinicius Junior, second left, midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, middle, and forward Pedro, right, take part in a training session at Al Arabi SC stadium in Doha on Nov. 23, 2022, on the eve of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football match between Brazil and Serbia. (Photo by Nelson Almeida/AFP via Getty Images)

MORE SPORTS NEWS