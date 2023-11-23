Brazil forward Rodrygo denounces racist abuse on social media after match against Argentina
Brazil forward Rodrygo has been the target of racist abuse on social media following the World Cup qualifying game against Argentina.
"The racists are always out there," Rodrygo, who is Black, said in a message posted Thursday. "My social networks have been invaded with insults and all kinds of absurdity. It's all there for everyone to see."
The player said many of the racist messages included photos and emoticons of monkeys or bananas.
"If we don't do what they want, if we don't behave like they think we should, if we wear something that bothers them, if we don't lower our heads when we are attacked, if we occupy spaces that they think belong to them, the racists will come into action with their criminal behavior. Too bad for them. We will not stop," Rodrygo said.
Rodrygo attracted attention during Tuesday's match after a spat with Argentina players Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul during the delay caused by fights between fans, police and security guards in the stands of the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. Argentina won the match 1-0.
Rodrygo's Real Madrid teammate Vinicius Junior was the target of racist insults in Spain last season, prompting an outpouring of support for the player.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feds say 'no evidence of terrorism,' in bridge blast, criticize Poilievre for 'terrorist attack' remark
The federal government confirmed Thursday there is 'no evidence of terrorism at this time,' in regards to the Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion on Wednesday, and are now accusing Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre for jumping to conclusions in raising the spectre of a 'terrorist attack,' early on.
EXCLUSIVE Ontario couple walks away from $140K after dispute with developer
The last year and a half have been an emotional roller coaster for engaged couple Joe Jennison and Alicia Murrell.
Violent clashes break out in Dublin after knife attack that injured 3 children, one seriously
Violent clashes broke out in central Dublin on Thursday evening after a 5-year-old girl was seriously injured in a knife attack earlier in the day that also saw a woman and two other young children hospitalized.
NextStar Energy confirms foreign worker count at Windsor battery plant
NextStar Energy has confirmed the number of foreign workers coming to Windsor to help get its new electric vehicle battery plant up to full operation.
Ukraine's ambassador hopes Canada's support stays strong amid carbon tax trade bill acrimony
Amid the Conservative party's unanimous rejection of a bill seeking to update the Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement over carbon tax wording concerns, Ukraine's Ambassador to Canada Yuliya Kovaliv says that while she understands there are 'differences' in political opinion in this country about climate policies, she hopes support for Ukraine remains steadfast.
'I haven't said I would be resigning' over carbon pricing, Guilbeault tells Senate
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault told the Senate on Wednesday that he has not promised to step down if there are any further carve-outs from the carbon price, and he is putting no pressure on any senators to kill off a bill that would do that.
Sask. authorities perplexed after entire house left in ditch
Conservation officers in Saskatchewan were left scratching their heads after an unusual case of apparent illegal dumping.
Blair insists budget cuts won't affect military members, despite readiness concerns
Defence Minister Bill Blair says he is "absolutely committed" to ensuring budget cuts to his department don't affect Armed Forces members, despite a recent report warning the military is not meeting its objectives because of a lack of trained soldiers and viable equipment.
OPINION Should the salary threshold be raised for public employees who make the Sunshine List?
A lot has changed since Ontario's provincial Sunshine List was established in 1996, and a $100,000 salary today is quite different from what it was 27 years ago. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew argues jurisdictions with Sunshine Lists should raise their salary thresholds.
Politics
-
Feds say 'no evidence of terrorism,' in bridge blast, criticize Poilievre for 'terrorist attack' remark
The federal government confirmed Thursday there is "no evidence of terrorism at this time," in regards to the Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion on Wednesday, and are now accusing Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre for jumping to conclusions in raising the spectre of a "terrorist attack," early on.
-
Ukraine's ambassador hopes Canada's support stays strong amid carbon tax trade bill acrimony
Amid the Conservative party's unanimous rejection of a bill seeking to update the Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement over carbon tax wording concerns, Ukraine's Ambassador to Canada Yuliya Kovaliv says that while she understands there are 'differences' in political opinion in this country about climate policies, she hopes support for Ukraine remains steadfast.
-
'I haven't said I would be resigning' over carbon pricing, Guilbeault tells Senate
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault told the Senate on Wednesday that he has not promised to step down if there are any further carve-outs from the carbon price, and he is putting no pressure on any senators to kill off a bill that would do that.
Health
-
Patients 'betrayed' by Canadian researchers, advocate says of clinical trial probe
A shocking study found that only three per cent of Canadian human research trials testing new drug treatments or therapies meet all three international criteria.
-
Calgarian forced to pay more than $100K and stranded by insurance company after vacation heart attack
A Calgary man who had a heart attack and required emergency life-saving surgery while on a tropical vacation more than two weeks ago is still waiting for a hospital bed back home.
-
WHO asks China for more information about rise in illnesses and pneumonia clusters
The World Health Organization says it has made an official request to China for information about a potentially worrying spike in respiratory illnesses and clusters of pneumonia in children.
Sci-Tech
-
WATCH
WATCH 'Once in a lifetime experience': Australian woman captures meteor while filming bushfire
An Australian woman got lucky when she was recording video of a bushfire near Perth, catching on camera a meteor tearing through the sky on Wednesday.
-
B.C. oceanographer says AI formula can predict dangerous rogue waves
Stories of unusually large ocean waves that seem to appear without warning have loomed large in marine folklore for centuries, killing sailors and confounding scientists who have tried to explain the phenomena known as 'rogue waves.' But new research co-authored by a University of Victoria oceanographer claims to have developed a machine-learning model that can predict where and when these natural phenomena are likely to occur.
-
OpenAI brings back Sam Altman as CEO just days after his firing unleashed chaos
The ousted leader of ChatGPT maker OpenAI will return to the company that fired him just days ago, concluding a short but chaotic power struggle that shocked the tech industry and underscored the conflicts around how to safely build artificial intelligence.
Entertainment
-
Woman alleges Jamie Foxx sexually assaulted her at New York bar, actor says it 'never happened'
A woman has alleged in a lawsuit that actor, singer and comedian Jamie Foxx sexually assaulted her at a rooftop bar in New York in 2015, an incident the actor says 'never happened.'
-
Susan Sarandon, Melissa Barrera dropped from Hollywood companies after comments on Israel-Hamas war
Oscar-winning actor Susan Sarandon and "Scream" star Melissa Barrera were each dropped by Hollywood companies after making comments on the Israel-Hamas war that some deemed antisemitic.
-
Balloons, bands and Santa: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade ushers in holiday season in New York
Beloved characters like Snoopy and SpongeBob SquarePants soared through the skies above New York City on Thursday and bands marched along the streets below as the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade ushered in the holiday season.