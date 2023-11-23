Sports

    • Brazil forward Rodrygo denounces racist abuse on social media after match against Argentina

    Argentina's Lionel Messi goes with the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 against Brazil at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) Argentina's Lionel Messi goes with the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 against Brazil at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
    MADRID -

    Brazil forward Rodrygo has been the target of racist abuse on social media following the World Cup qualifying game against Argentina.

    "The racists are always out there," Rodrygo, who is Black, said in a message posted Thursday. "My social networks have been invaded with insults and all kinds of absurdity. It's all there for everyone to see."

    The player said many of the racist messages included photos and emoticons of monkeys or bananas.

    "If we don't do what they want, if we don't behave like they think we should, if we wear something that bothers them, if we don't lower our heads when we are attacked, if we occupy spaces that they think belong to them, the racists will come into action with their criminal behavior. Too bad for them. We will not stop," Rodrygo said.

    Rodrygo attracted attention during Tuesday's match after a spat with Argentina players Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul during the delay caused by fights between fans, police and security guards in the stands of the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. Argentina won the match 1-0.

    Rodrygo's Real Madrid teammate Vinicius Junior was the target of racist insults in Spain last season, prompting an outpouring of support for the player.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News