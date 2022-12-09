Brazil fans back home shocked after World Cup elimination

Fans of Brazil cry after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarterfinal match between Croatia and Brazil at Education City Stadium on Dec. 09, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. Fan back home in Sao Paulo were also left shocked by the result which raw the top-ranked team exit early. (Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images) Fans of Brazil cry after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarterfinal match between Croatia and Brazil at Education City Stadium on Dec. 09, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. Fan back home in Sao Paulo were also left shocked by the result which raw the top-ranked team exit early. (Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images)

MORE SPORTS NEWS