

The Associated Press





ATLANTA, Georgia - Josh Donaldson is heading to Atlanta.

The Braves announced Monday they had signed the former Blue Jay and 2015 American League MVP to a one-year deal worth US$23 million, a salary that matches what the third baseman made during a forgettable 2018 season.

The move also reunites Donaldson with former Blue Jays general manager Alex Anthopoulos, who was hired as Atlanta's GM and executive vice president last November.

Donaldson, hampered by shoulder inflammation and calf issues, played just 36 games for Toronto in 2018 and was traded to the Cleveland Indians on Aug. 31.

He finished the year hitting .246 with eight homers and 23 RBIs between the two teams.