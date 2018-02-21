Brady Leman wins ski cross gold in Pyeongchang
Brady Leman, of Canada, and Armin Niederer, of Switzerland, finish their heat during the men's ski cross semifinal at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, February 21, 2018 12:57AM EST
BOKWANG, Korea, Republic Of - Canada's Brady Leman has won gold in men's skicross at the Pyeongchang Olympics.
Leman, from Calgary, was looking for redemption after finishing fourth at the 2014 Sochi Games.
He was in the big final with Toronto's Kevin Drury, who finished fourth after crashing early in the race.
With two skiers in the four-man big final, Canada was guaranteed at least one medal.
David Duncan of London, Ont., was fourth in the small final, putting him eighth overall.
Montreal's Chris Del Bosco crashed in an earlier heat and was taken to hospital where he was conscious and stable.