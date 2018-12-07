

The Canadian Press





ESTEVAN, Sask. - Defending men's champion Reid Carruthers of Winnipeg has yet to earn his first win through six draws at the Canada Cup.

Carruthers was toppled by Kevin Koe 4-2 in Thursday's evening draw to fall to 0-4, while the Calgary skip improved his record to 3-1 with the victory.

Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher downed Matthew Dunstone 8-6 in the other men's late draw to keep pace with Koe at 3-1. Regina's Dunstone sits at the bottom of the standings with Carruthers at 0-4.

Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., leads the men's side with a 4-0 record in round-robin play.

There's a three-way tie atop the women's standings after Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones, Casey Scheidegger of Lethbridge, Atla., and Winnipeg's Kerri Einarson earned evening draw victories to move to 3-1.

Jones beat Ottawa's Rachel Homan (2-2) 9-5, Scheidegger defeated Winnipeg's Allison Flaxey (1-3) 12-2 while Einarson got past Winnipeg's Darcy Robertson (1-3) 8-7.

Round-robin play continues on Friday.