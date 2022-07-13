Boxing champion belt given to Mandela stolen in South Africa

Boxing champion belt given to Mandela stolen in South Africa

A portrait of former South African President Nelson Mandela is shown outside a hospital in Pretoria, South Africa in this July 2013 file photo. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) A portrait of former South African President Nelson Mandela is shown outside a hospital in Pretoria, South Africa in this July 2013 file photo. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

MORE SPORTS NEWS