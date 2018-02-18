

Canadian short track speed skater Kim Boutin credits the support of her teammates for helping her win a second bronze medal at the Winter Games, by helping her ignore the online anger that welled up after her first medal win.

Boutin grabbed the bronze in the 1,500-metre event Saturday, just four days after being the victim of online vitriol launched after she captured bronze in the 500-metres.

Boutin had finished fourth in that shorter event, but was bumped up to third when South Korea's Minjeong Choi was disqualified for interfering with Boutin.

Angry fans, mainly from South Korea, directed their anger at the first-time Olympian in angry tweets, claiming Boutin had been the one who had pushed Choi, not the other way around.

The 23-year-old Boutin was forced to close all her social media accounts to block out the anger, while the RCMP and the IOC began investigating threats made against her.

Speaking to CTV’s Peter Akman Sunday, Boutin admitted the threats left her scared and said it was hard to get through those first few days.

“It’s not really fun to have those comments,” she said. “But… my team was really close to me and said, ‘Don’t do a thing about that, don’t care about that. Everything is in control’,” she said.

When it was time to return to the ice Saturday to warm up for the 1,500-metre event, Boutin says she had to let her emotions out.

“I cried a lot after my warmup because I needed to let it go because I was a little (frustrated),” she said.

Boutin had already run into Choi at the athletes’ village dining hall the day before and she and Choi hugged and settled any leftover awkwardness.

“For me, for my process, it really helped me. I don’t want to let those comments separate the skaters,” Boutin said.

The two were to meet again on the podium: while Boutin collected the bronze, Choi accepted the gold in the 1,500-metre.

With the 3,000-metre event still ahead on Tuesday, Boutin says she is putting this week’s tensions behind her, taking the advice of the teammates who have banded around her.

“The other girls are really awesome and they told me, ‘Don’t worry about the haters. You’re an Olympic medallist and that’s what you need to remember’,” she said.

