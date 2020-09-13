Advertisement
Bouchard loses Istanbul final in three sets to Romania's Tig
Eugenie Bouchard of Canada celebrates winning a set against compatriot Bianca Andreescu during first round play at the Rogers Cup women's tennis tournament in Toronto, Tuesday August 6, 2019. Canadian qualifier Eugenie Bouchard has advanced to the semifinals of the Istanbul Tennis Championship after recording her third consecutive upset on Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
ISTANBUL -- Canadian qualifier Eugenie Bouchard fell short of capturing her first WTA tournament title in six years on Sunday, falling to Patricia Maria Tig of Romania 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4) at the Istanbul Tennis Championship.
Bouchard, from Westmount, Que., was appearing in her first final since 2016. Her only career tournament title came in Nuremberg, Germany in 2014.
Tig, ranked No. 88, converted on 5-of-13 break points and saved 6 of 10.
The match took two hours 32 minutes.
Bouchard beat world No. 94 Paula Badosa of Spain 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals of the WTA Tour clay-court event on Saturday.
The 26-year-old Canadian, ranked 272nd in the world, had to win two qualifying matches to get into the main draw.