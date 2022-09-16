Bouchard leaves match with injury, Marino defeated at Chennai Open

Eugenie Bouchard left her doubles semifinal with an injury while Rebecca Marino was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the singles draw Friday at the Chennai Open tennis tournament.

Bouchard, from Westmount, Que., and Belgian partner Yanina Wickmayer were trailing Russia's Anna Blinkova and Natela Dzalamidze of Georgia 3-6, 1-1 when Bouchard retired due to an undisclosed injury.

The doubles contest started minutes after Bouchard lost 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 to Argentina's Nadia Podoroska in a match that took two hours 24 minutes to complete.

Bouchard returned to action last month after a 17-month layoff due to a right shoulder injury that required surgery.

Blinkova and Dzalamidze will face the winner of a Saturday semifinal between the top-seeded team of Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Brazil's Luisa Stefani and the duo of Thailand's Peangtarn Plipuech and Japan's Moyuka Uchijima for the doubles title.

Later Thursday, seventh seed Marino, from Vancouver, lost her quarterfinal match at the WTA 250 event 7-6 (10), 6-3 to third seed Magda Linette of Poland.

Marino was looking to reach the semifinal of a WTA tournament for just the second time in her career. She reached the final of the Cellular South Cup in Memphis, Tenn., in February 2011.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2022.