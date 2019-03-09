

The Canadian Press





BRANDON, Man. -- Brendan Bottcher advanced to the semifinal of the Canadian men's curling championship with a 7-2 win over defending champion Brad Gushue on Saturday.

Bottcher's wild-card team from Edmonton scored a pivotal four points in the eighth end, which is the highest single-end score in a Page three-four game since the format was introduced in 1993.

Gushue, a back-to-back Brier winner from St. John's, N.L., was eliminated from contention and a possible three-peat.

Bottcher awaits the loser of Saturday night's playoff between the top two seeds of Kevin Koe of Alberta and Northern Ontario's Brad Jacobs.

The winner of that game gets a bye Sunday evening's championship. The semifinal is Sunday afternoon.

Bottcher and vice Darren Moulding tapped Canada off the button on three consecutive shots to lie three in the eighth. Gushue's defensive freeze stayed open enough to leave Bottcher a tap for four.

Gushue's attempted triple to score two in the ninth just missed and after giving up a steal of one, his team shook hands.

Gushue had hammer to start the game and after blanking the first end, was set up for a multi-point end in the second.

But the skip's final stone hit ice debris and veered sideways, giving up a steal of one to Bottcher.

Koe went undefeated in the preliminary and championship pools at 11-0. Gushue and Jacobs posted 9-2 records, but an extra-end loss to Jacobs bumped Gushue to the third seed.

Bottcher, who beat John Epping in the wild-card game to gain entry into this year's main draw, was the fourth seed at 8-3.