Boston Red Sox championship banner falls off delivery truck, lands with fans
In this Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018 photo, friends hold a banner they found in Somerville, Mass., that proclaims the Boston Red Sox are the 2018 American League East Champions, though the team has not yet clinched the division. (Ted Daniel/Boston 25 News via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, September 20, 2018 7:17AM EDT
A banner marking Boston's AL East championship was accidentally unveiled in Somerville, Massachusetts, on Monday morning.
A trio of friends said they found the banner on a road after it apparently fell off a delivery truck.
They held onto the banner for two days, hoping they could exchange it for tickets or a meet-and-greet with players.
Instead, they returned it to Fenway Park on Wednesday and returned empty handed.