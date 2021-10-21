Boston Celtics' Kanter sparks backlash in China after comments on Tibet, Xi

Boston Celtics centre Enes Kanter yells for a photo during the Boston Celtics Media Day, on Sept. 27, 2021. (Mary Schwalm / AP) Boston Celtics centre Enes Kanter yells for a photo during the Boston Celtics Media Day, on Sept. 27, 2021. (Mary Schwalm / AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS

Listen Live: TSN Radio

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social