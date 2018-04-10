

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Niagara Regional Police officer is running in the Boston Marathon alongside his twin, just two-and-a-half years after being shot in the line of duty.

In October 2015, Const. Neal Ridley was shot in the neck and shoulder during an altercation with a distraught man in possession of a gun.

At the time of the shooting, Neal had finished just two minutes shy of qualifying for the Boston Marathon and was scheduled to run in another qualifying race in the coming weeks.

But his injuries put that hope on hold.

On April 16, 2018, Neal and his twin brother Vaughn will finally live their dream of running the Boston Marathon after each qualifying last year.

“We’re going to run it (and) we’re going to go enjoy it,” Neal said in an interview with CTV’s Your Morning on Tuesday.

Due to the popularity of the event, the Boston Marathon requires participants to qualify by beating a standard time in other certified marathons. The standard depends on the runner’s age and gender.

Following the shooting, Neal took time away from running to rehabilitate his shoulder, which required reconstructive surgery, but he says the mental pain of the shooting required the most time to heal.

“(There was) a lot of post-traumatic stress and trying to put myself back together as who I was, what I was doing, (and) what my purpose was,” he said.

Neal decided to return to running in January 2017, after watching his brother’s continued success in the sport. The twins eventually qualified for Boston in separate marathons with nearly identical times of three hours and nine minutes.

Vaughn wasn’t in attendance to watch his brother qualify, but was following along online.

“I knew his time was going to be pretty close to my time because we’re twins (and) we’re still pretty competitive,” he joked.

In November, Neal and his three partners were awarded a medal of bravery for their actions during the incident. Vaughn was actually the one who nominated the officers.

“(The medal is) a silver lining that I can I see when I look back on what happened in the traumatic shooting,” he said.

The similar qualifying times means the brothers will be able to start the race side-by-side, as the runners are lined up based on their previous times. While the Ridleys say they won’t be competing against each other next week, Vaughn says his brother has a habit way of speeding up at the finish line to beat him.

Even without giving a little extra gas at the end, Neal joked he has an added advantage when it comes to finishing ahead of his brother in the standings.

“If we cross right at the same time, N is before V,” he said.