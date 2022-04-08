Boris Becker found guilty over bankruptcy, could face jail

In this Sunday, July 1, 2018 file photo former tennis champion Boris Becker listens to a member of the camera crew as he interviews Novak Djokovic of Serbia, ahead of the start of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File) In this Sunday, July 1, 2018 file photo former tennis champion Boris Becker listens to a member of the camera crew as he interviews Novak Djokovic of Serbia, ahead of the start of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)

