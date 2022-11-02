Bohm hits 1,000th HR in World Series history, Phils launch 5

Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins hits a home run during Game 3 of baseball's World Series, on Nov. 1, 2022. (Matt Rourke / AP) Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins hits a home run during Game 3 of baseball's World Series, on Nov. 1, 2022. (Matt Rourke / AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS