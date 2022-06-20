Bodychecking at early age doesn't prevent hockey injuries, study finds

Bodychecking at early age doesn't prevent hockey injuries, study finds

Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov checks New York Rangers defenceman Jacob Trouba into the boards during Game 5 of their second-round NHL playoff series, May 26, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward) Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov checks New York Rangers defenceman Jacob Trouba into the boards during Game 5 of their second-round NHL playoff series, May 26, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

MORE SPORTS NEWS