Boat Race: Oxford men win; Cambridge women set record time

Cambridge, left, and Oxford in action during the 76th Women's Boat Race on the River Thames, London, Sunday April 3, 2022. (Adam Davy/PA via AP) Cambridge, left, and Oxford in action during the 76th Women's Boat Race on the River Thames, London, Sunday April 3, 2022. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS