

The Canadian Press





BOSTON -- The St. Louis Blues have won their first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

Jordan Binnington made 32 saves and Alex Pietrangelo and Ryan O'Reilly had a goal and an assist apiece as the Blues downed the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 of the NHL's championship series.

Brayden Schenn and Zach Sanford also scored for St. Louis. Jaden Schwartz tacked on two assists.

Matt Grzelcyk spoiled Binnington's shutout bid with two minutes left in the third period.