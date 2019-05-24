

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays are bringing up infielders Cavan Biggio and Lourdes Gurriel Jr., according to media reports.

Biggio is batting .307 with six home runs and 26 runs batted in over 42 games with triple-A Buffalo.

The son of Hall of Famer Craig Biggio was a fifth-round pick of the Blue Jays in 2016.

Gurriel started the season with the Blue Jays, but he struggled at the plate and in the field and was optioned to Buffalo on April 15. He was hitting .175 at the time.

He is batting .273 with four home runs and 26 RBIs with Buffalo.

Shortstop Richard Urena and outfielder Billy McKinney will reportedly be sent to Buffalo to make room.

The Blue Jays start a three-game interleague series with visiting San Diego on Friday.