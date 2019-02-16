Blue Jays sign Canadian right-hander John Axford to minor league deal
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher John Axford throws to a Chicago White Sox batter during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 28, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, February 16, 2019 11:12AM EST
DUNEDIN, Fla. -- The Toronto Blue Jays have signed Canadian right-handed pitcher John Axford to a minor league deal.
The contract, announced by the team Saturday, includes an invitation to Major League spring training, where Axford reported that morning.
Axford, from Port Dover, Ont., went 4-1 with a 4.41 ERA in 45 games with the Blue Jays last season before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 31.
The towering right-hander combined to throw 54 2/3 innings in 2018, allowing 52 hits with 22 walks and 54 strikeouts.
Axford, 35, owns a career record of 38-34 with a 3.87 ERA and 144 saves in 543 games for eight different teams (2009-2018).