

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The rebuilding Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly traded top starter Marcus Stroman to the New York Mets for a pair of pitching prospects.

Neither team has yet to confirm the trade, but Stroman posted a message on his Twitter account on Sunday expressing his excitement of the news.

"NEW YORK! Where I was born. Where my heart lies. Where my family resides. Crazy excited for this part of my journey. Some things were meant to be! @Mets #HDMH."

Multiple reports that Stroman was heading to the Mets in a deal involving prospects going to the Jays broke shortly after Sunday's 10-9 loss against Tampa Bay at Rogers Centre.

New York is reportedly sending the Blue Jays two of its top pitching prospects, 24-year-old left-hander Anthony Kay and 18-year-old right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson.

Stroman left the Blue Jays clubhouse post-game on Sunday with a unknown companion in a hurry, headed for the underground parking garage.

He didn't speak to media but later tweeted: "Toronto, I love you...forever!" It was followed by a Canadian flag.

The five-foot-seven Stroman is 47-45 with a 3.76 ERA in six big league seasons. He grew up on Long Island near Mets starter Steven Matz, about 50 miles from Citi Field.

Stroman was in much better form this year after an injury-plagued 2018 campaign, when he struggled to a 4-9 record and 5.54 earned-run average over 19 starts.

A lone bright light in a rotation hamstrung by injuries and ineffectiveness, Stroman was 6-11 with a 2.96 ERA this season and was selected to the American League all-star team for the first time. Stroman, who becomes a free agent after the 2020 season, missed the mid-season classic with a pectoral strain.

His final start as a Blue Jay came last Wednesday when he allowed one run over seven innings in a 4-0 loss to the Cleveland Indians. As he left the field to an ovation after his final frame, he shouted, "This is my house."

