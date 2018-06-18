Blue Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna not expected to appear in court
In this June 19, 2017, file photo, Toronto Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna throws to the Texas Rangers in the ninth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas. (Tony Gutierrez/AP Photo)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, June 18, 2018 7:21AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 18, 2018 7:52AM EDT
TORONTO - A lawyer for Roberto Osuna says the Toronto Blue Jays closer will not be in court today for his first appearance to face an assault charge.
Domenic Basile says he will appear on Osuna's behalf.
The 23-year-old pitcher was charged with one count of assault by Toronto police early last month.
He was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball, in accordance with the league's domestic violence policy.
Osuna remains on the restricted list and continues to receive his $5.3 million salary but is ineligible to play.
Administrative leave is not considered discipline.