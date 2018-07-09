

The Canadian Press





Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna, who is charged with assault, had his case put over for three weeks at a brief court hearing today.

Osuna was not present at the hearing and will have his lawyer return to court on his behalf on Aug. 1.

The 23-year-old closer was arrested in May in connection with what his lawyer Domenic Basile has called an alleged domestic incident. Basile has said his client intends to plead not guilty.

The Mexico native is currently serving a 75-game unpaid suspension, due to end Aug. 4.

Major League Baseball initially put Osuna on paid administrative leave, which Basile has said was being renewed on a week-to-week basis.

The league then imposed the suspension in late June, retroactive to the date of Osuna's arrest, saying in a press release he had violated its policy on domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse.

The Blue Jays have said they support the league's decision.

Osuna, who earns $5.3 million per year, appeared in 15 games for the Jays earlier this season.