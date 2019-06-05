

The Canadian Press





Toronto selected pitcher Braden Halladay, the son of late Blue Jays legend Roy Halladay, on the third day of the Major League Baseball draft on Wednesday.

Braden Halladay was born in Toronto, while his father was a star pitcher with the Blue Jays, and spent some time with Canada's junior national team last year.

The younger Halladay was drafted in the 32nd round, 957th overall. Signing him to a contract could prove difficult, as he has committed to play at Penn State this coming season.

Roy Halladay spent 12 seasons with the Blue Jays from 1998-2009, pitching more than 2,000 innings and winning the American League Cy Young in 2003. He went on to win a National League Cy Young with the Philadelphia Phillies.

He died in a plane crash in 2017 at age 40 and was posthumously inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame earlier this year.

Braden Halladay spent his high school career with Calvary Christian High School in Clearwater, Fla.