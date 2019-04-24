

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays have called up top prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and say he will make his highly anticipated major-league debut Friday against the visiting Oakland Athletics.

Speculation that the Blue Jays would make the move intensified earlier today when Guerrero played his third game in a row for the triple-A Buffalo Bisons.

It was the first time he had done that since suffering an oblique injury last month during spring training.

Guerrero hit the go-ahead home run in the game as Buffalo won 5-4 at Syracuse.

The 20-year-old third baseman, who was born in Montreal and raised in the Dominican Republic, batted .367 with three home runs and eight runs batted in with the Bisons before the call-up.

More coming.