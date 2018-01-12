Blue Jays avoid arbitration with Carrera and Loup
Toronto Blue Jays' Ezequiel Carrera scores on a sacrifice fly by Josh Donaldson as New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez (24) applies the late tag during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept.30, 2017, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 12, 2018 11:56AM EST
TORONTO - The Toronto Blue Jays avoided arbitration with outfielder Ezequiel Carrera and left-hander Aaron Loup Friday, signing the pair to one-year contracts for 2018.
Carrera, who hit .282 with eight home runs and 20 RBIs last season, signed for $1.9 million. Loup, who went 2-3 with a 3.75 ERA in 70 games, signed for $1.8.
Toronto still has seven players eligible for salary arbitration, including 2015 AL MVP Josh Donaldson. The three-time All-Star is eligible for free agency after this season and expected to command a one-year deal approaching or exceeding $20 million.
Toronto's other arbitration eligible players are right-handers Dominic Leone, Roberto Osuna, Aaron Sanchez and Marcus Stroman, outfielder Kevin Pillar and second baseman Devon Travis.