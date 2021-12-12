Blue Bombers defeat Tiger-Cats in overtime to win 108th Grey Cup

HAMILTON -

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have won the 108th Grey Cup.

The Blue Bombers beat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 33-25 in overtime on Sunday at Tim Hortons Field to repeat as Grey Cup champions.

Winnipeg was the CFL's top team during the shortened regular season with an 11-3 record. Hamilton was second in the East at 8-6.

The Bombers defeated the Ticats 33-12 in the 2019 Grey Cup. The CFL didn't play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More coming.