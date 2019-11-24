Blue Bombers beat Tiger-Cats to win 107th Grey Cup
Hamilton Tiger-Cats' Bralon Addison tries to break past the Winnipeg Blue Bombers during the second half of the 107th Grey Cup in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, November 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Published Sunday, November 24, 2019 9:53PM EST
CALGARY -- The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have won the 107th Grey Cup.
The Blue Bombers beat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 33-12 on Sunday at McMahon Stadium for their first Grey Cup title since 1990.
Hamilton was the CFL's top team during the regular season with a 15-3 record. Winnipeg was third in the West at 11-7.
This is a breaking news story.