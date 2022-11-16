Blow for France as injured Nkunku officially replaced for World Cup

France's national football team forward Christopher Nkunku, right, reacts after being injured during a training session in Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines, south of Paris, on Tuesday, five days ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images) France's national football team forward Christopher Nkunku, right, reacts after being injured during a training session in Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines, south of Paris, on Tuesday, five days ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images)

MORE SPORTS NEWS