Blatter says picking Qatar as World Cup host was a 'mistake'

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter is surrounded by the media as he leaves the Swiss Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona, Switzerland, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Blatter said on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, that picking Qatar to host the World Cup was a mistake 12 years ago. (Alessandro Crinari/Keystone via AP) Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter is surrounded by the media as he leaves the Swiss Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona, Switzerland, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Blatter said on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, that picking Qatar to host the World Cup was a mistake 12 years ago. (Alessandro Crinari/Keystone via AP)

