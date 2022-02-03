Blackhawks owner apologizes for angry response to Kyle Beach question

In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz speaks during an NHL hockey press conference in Chicago. (Kamil Krzaczynski / AP) In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz speaks during an NHL hockey press conference in Chicago. (Kamil Krzaczynski / AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS