Blackhawks' Khaira released from hospital after hit from Rangers' Trouba

Chicago Blackhawks centre Jujhar Khaira leaves the ice on a stretcher after being knocked out by New York Rangers defenceman Jacob Trouba during an NHL game, Dec. 7, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski) Chicago Blackhawks centre Jujhar Khaira leaves the ice on a stretcher after being knocked out by New York Rangers defenceman Jacob Trouba during an NHL game, Dec. 7, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

MORE SPORTS NEWS